SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 48,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
