SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 48,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

