4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Up 1,153.8% in January

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 1,153.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRRFF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 1,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.
About 4imprint Group
Further Reading: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.