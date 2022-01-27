4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Up 1,153.8% in January

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 1,153.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRFF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 1,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group Plc engages in the provision of promotional products. It offers custom printed merchandise for advertising purposes. The company was founded on November 23, 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

