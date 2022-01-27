China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in January

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CBUMY remained flat at $$66.15 during trading hours on Thursday. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $82.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

