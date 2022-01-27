China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in January

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CBUMY remained flat at $$66.15 during trading hours on Thursday. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $82.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

