-$0.27 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). DoorDash reported earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Shares of DASH traded down $5.38 on Thursday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,855. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion and a PE ratio of -26.62. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $95.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,911 shares of company stock valued at $111,956,279 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.