Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 1,474,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

