Brokerages Set Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $159.50

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Duolingo stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 292,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,605,647 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

