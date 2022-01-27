Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Grows By 1,493.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 1,493.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of REPYY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 97,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,966. Repsol has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Featured Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.