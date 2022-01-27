Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Grows By 1,493.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 1,493.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 97,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,966. Repsol has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

