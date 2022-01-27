Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.