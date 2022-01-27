DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.04 ($48.90).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.50 ($0.57) during trading on Thursday, reaching €35.82 ($40.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,318 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.