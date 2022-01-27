Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.37. 731,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,730. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Fortis by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

