First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $172,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

