iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 1,960.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,960.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $25.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
