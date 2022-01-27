iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 1,960.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,960.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 446,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 90,352 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000.

