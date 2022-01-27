Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 87,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,757. The firm has a market cap of $983.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.