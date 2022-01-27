Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Rises By 2,350.0%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QEBR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

