Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Rises By 2,350.0%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QEBR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
About Virtual Medical International
