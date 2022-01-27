Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

