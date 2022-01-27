Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
