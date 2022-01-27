Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac updated its FY22 guidance to $14.12 EPS.
FICO traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.99. 298,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.64. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
