Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.44 million and $57,819.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,217,215 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

