Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 402,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 3,792,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,912. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.46%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

