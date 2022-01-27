Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading 27.9% Lower This Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $468,267.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103040 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,694,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

