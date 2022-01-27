South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. South32 has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

