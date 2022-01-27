$0.48 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 141,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,701. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.