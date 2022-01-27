Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Up 8,090.9% in January

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 8,090.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,840. Oncologix Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

