Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) Grows By 3,300.0%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 37,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,198. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

