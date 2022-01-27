Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.66. 4,354,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

