$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,683. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.