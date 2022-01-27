$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,683. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

