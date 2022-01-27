Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.92). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 381,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

