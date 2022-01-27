Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,569,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 341,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 84,940 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

