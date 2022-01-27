Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.