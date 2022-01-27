First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 2,166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,785,000 after buying an additional 231,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.