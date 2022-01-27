First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 2,166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $27.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
