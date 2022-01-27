Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 1,209.1% in January

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 1,209.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PLW traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,410. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.