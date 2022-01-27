Zacks Investment Research Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Sell

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 452,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

