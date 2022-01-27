Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 375.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 328,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,210. SPX has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

