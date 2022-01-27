$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. TEGNA reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

