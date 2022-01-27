$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 606,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

