Short Interest in Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Expands By 8,000.0%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:TIHRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 180 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.