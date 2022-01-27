CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce sales of $280.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.60 million and the lowest is $278.68 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $892.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 654,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,409,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $19,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,153.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.