$23.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce $23.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.69 billion and the lowest is $22.80 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $93.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.75 billion to $95.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $94.71 billion to $104.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,354,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,749,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

