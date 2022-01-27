Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.76. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

