$44.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post $44.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.91 billion and the lowest is $43.47 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.78 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

NYSE CI traded down $6.59 on Friday, hitting $227.43. 2,306,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.