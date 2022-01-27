Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CALA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 980,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.