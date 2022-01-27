Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CALA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 980,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

