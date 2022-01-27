$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

CFG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 6,314,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.