mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 86.2% in January

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
XDSL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
About mPhase Technologies
