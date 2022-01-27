mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 86.2% in January

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XDSL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

