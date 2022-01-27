Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,109. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

