NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.82 billion. NetEase posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $13.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,798. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

