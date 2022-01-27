Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $26.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $26.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $24.47 and the highest is $29.56. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $22.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $108.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.01 to $111.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $113.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $120.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $2,580.10. 1,597,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,845.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,807.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,801.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

