Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Increases By 2,182.4%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, an increase of 2,182.4% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AIA Group alerts:

Shares of AIA Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.