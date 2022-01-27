Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Increases By 2,182.4%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, an increase of 2,182.4% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIA Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

