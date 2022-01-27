Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 2,025.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 2,025.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMADY stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.83. 81,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,013. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMADY. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.