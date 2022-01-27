Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 90.0%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZMTF. Cheuvreux raised shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

