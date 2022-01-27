Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenVision Acquisition.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GreenVision Acquisition stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,820. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenVision Acquisition (HLBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.