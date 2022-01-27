Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of STX traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,944,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

